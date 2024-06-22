Explore Bend’s Scenic Landscapes with New Guided E-Bike Tours from Wheel Fun Rentals

Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Guided E-Bike Tours, offering locals and visitors alike a unique way to experience the breathtaking beauty of Bend, Oregon. Priced at just $99 per person, these tours provide an affordable and exhilarating adventure through Bend’s renowned trails and landscapes.