Pioneering Cancer Treatment: the Successful Partnership Between MAIA Biotechnology and Cromos Pharma

MAIA Biotechnology, a leader in targeted therapy and immuno-oncology, partnered with Cromos Pharma, an international CRO, to advance cancer treatment. At ASCO 2024, MAIA unveiled promising interim data for THIO, a telomere-targeting agent for NSCLC, showing an 85% disease control rate with THIO and Libtayo in advanced patients. Cromos excelled in patient recruitment and regulatory approvals in key European countries. This collaboration underscores their commitment to revolutionizing cancer care.