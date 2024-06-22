Pioneering Cancer Treatment: the Successful Partnership Between MAIA Biotechnology and Cromos Pharma
MAIA Biotechnology, a leader in targeted therapy and immuno-oncology, partnered with Cromos Pharma, an international CRO, to advance cancer treatment. At ASCO 2024, MAIA unveiled promising interim data for THIO, a telomere-targeting agent for NSCLC, showing an 85% disease control rate with THIO and Libtayo in advanced patients. Cromos excelled in patient recruitment and regulatory approvals in key European countries. This collaboration underscores their commitment to revolutionizing cancer care.
Portland, OR, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MAIA Biotechnology, a leader in targeted therapy and immuno-oncology, has partnered with Cromos Pharma, a US-based international clinical research organization, to continue making significant strides in cancer treatment research. This collaboration focuses on the development and commercialization of THIO, a novel telomere-targeting agent aimed at treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. This partnership underscores a joint commitment to revolutionizing cancer therapy through innovative approaches.
At the recent ASCO 2024 conference, MAIA unveiled compelling interim clinical data on THIO, capturing significant attention and excitement for its potential to revolutionize cancer therapy. The latest clinical data demonstrates promising disease control, response rates, and benefits post-therapy for THIO.
Key Findings of the Ongoing Phase 2 THIO-101 Clinical Trial:
• Disease Control Rate (DCR): 85% with THIO and Libtayo in NSCLC patients who failed two or more standard-of-care therapy regimens.
• Primary Objectives: Safety and tolerability of THIO, and clinical efficacy measured by overall response rate (ORR).
THIO, combined with Libtayo, shows significant disease control in advanced NSCLC patients, indicating a promising new treatment approach for those who have exhausted other options.
The success at the ASCO 2024 conference stems from a strong collaboration between MAIA Biotechnology and Cromos Pharma. Playing a crucial role in the THIO-101 trial, Cromos Pharma excelled particularly in patient recruitment, successfully enrolling 85% of participants from key European countries—outperforming other regions involved in the trial. They also managed trial sites and secured the necessary regulatory approvals efficiently across these countries, ensuring a smooth and effective progression of the trial.
Cromos Pharma is proud to partner with MAIA in advancing innovative cancer therapies. The company values its role in this noble endeavor and is committed to supporting MAIA's mission to improve and extend the lives of cancer patients through ongoing collaboration.
About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.
MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Its lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.
About Cromos™ Pharma
Cromos Pharma is an international CRO with expertise in delivering all aspects of clinical trials in all clinical phases and a range of therapeutic areas. Established in 2004, Cromos™ Pharma is a US-based company with strong regional presence in Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey, and Central Asia. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include clinical monitoring, regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments and project management. Cromos™ Pharma is a privately-owned company. For more information, please visit www.cromospharma.com.
