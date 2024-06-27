Author Marvin Kissinger’s New Book, "Fearsome Trio," is a Heartwarming and Captivating Tale of Friendship and Adventure Set Against Arizona’s Scenic Landscape

Recent release “Fearsome Trio” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marvin Kissinger paints a vibrant picture of three men embarking on a new chapter of life amidst the stunning backdrop of Arizona. With humor and heart, Kissinger explores themes of friendship, reinvention, and the quest for meaning in the autumn years.