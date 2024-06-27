Author Marvin Kissinger’s New Book, "Fearsome Trio," is a Heartwarming and Captivating Tale of Friendship and Adventure Set Against Arizona’s Scenic Landscape
Recent release “Fearsome Trio” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marvin Kissinger paints a vibrant picture of three men embarking on a new chapter of life amidst the stunning backdrop of Arizona. With humor and heart, Kissinger explores themes of friendship, reinvention, and the quest for meaning in the autumn years.
Flagstaff, AZ, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marvin Kissinger, a retired electronic technician and veteran of the US Navy, has completed his new book, “Fearsome Trio”: a delightful journey of friendship and discovery that offers a humorous and heartwarming portrayal of three men embracing the challenges and joys of life in their golden years.
Originally from Southern Michigan, author Marvin Kissinger grew up working on family farms before briefly attending Central Michigan University. He then served in the US Navy as an electronic technician, transitioning to civilian life as an associate engineer for a circuit breaker manufacturer. Later, he worked in a public utility, contributing to production programs while also serving in the US Army Reserve before returning to active duty and retiring from the army. Following his military career, Kissinger joined AT&T, where he worked as a switch technician and test and turn technician before retiring.
“This book provides a colorful and humorous glimpse of three men in their autumn years, starting new and interesting life adjustment to the colorful and scenic Arizona area,” writes Kissinger. “We see two of them struggle with changing their priorities from growing old with their chosen spouses to finding new meaning to their lives. We go along on their journey, seeing them form a camaraderie with each other and other friends in the area. We see how they develop a bonding that prompts them to become the Fearsome Trio!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marvin Kissinger’s riveting tale explores the power that friendship has to enrich one’s life and broaden their horizons as the three protagonists discover new passions, forge deep connections, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. With its colorful cast of characters and richly detailed setting, “Fearsome Trio” is a captivating read that will resonate with readers and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Fearsome Trio" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
