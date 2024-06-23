I Holland Launches Tooling Safe Disposal & Recycling Service
Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- I Holland, has launched its new Safe Disposal &Recycling Service. This valuable service is designed to ensure the safe, secure, and environmentally responsible destruction of obsolete or worn-out tooling, enhancing both the integrity and sustainability of pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Their commitment to quality and tooling care, through all stages of its lifecycle, is now extended to the end-of-life management of tooling, addressing critical concerns such as data security, compliance, and counterfeiting considerations.
The service ensures the complete and secure destruction of tools to protect proprietary designs and intellectual property. For important processes like these, peace of mind is paramount. Adhering to industry standards and regulations, the service provides full certification and documentation of the destruction process, with the optional choice for the customer to witness the destruction themselves.
With the launch of the Safe Disposal & Recycling Service, I Holland continues to lead the way in supporting the pharmaceutical industry not only by manufacturing high-quality tooling but also facilitating a comprehensive tool lifecycle maintenance routine, which now includes a tool’s end of life.
It offers a streamlined process to minimize downtime and ensure the hassle-free handling of obsolete tools.
This new service comes as an extension of the I Holland tool maintenance procedure, the PharmaCare 7-Steps. The procedure advises on how to keep tooling in good working condition, reducing tablet press downtime, reducing compression problems, and helping to achieve the optimum lifetime and performance of your tablet compression tooling.
For more information about I Holland’s Safe Disposal Service, please visit their website or contact by phone at 0115 972 6153.
