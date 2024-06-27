Frank DuVall’s Newly Released “New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion” is a is a Fascinating Examination of Scientific Principles
“New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank DuVall is a scholarly exploration of the author’s analysis on the science behind the necessary energy harnessed to create the universe.
Huntsville, AL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion”: an articulate and informative study of two seemingly opposed disciplines. “New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion” is the creation of published author, Frank DuVall.
DuVall states, “The objective of this book is to present the creative concepts and logical analysis leading to determining the energy required to create our universe. Further, this quest utilizes simple mathematics (no higher than second year Algebra). The value of the entities used herein were derived or miraculously selected individually from within a range of acceptable limits and applied in miraculous order. The universal results obtained by these processes signify that science and religion have been unified.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank DuVall’s new book presents an engrossing analysis that brings together logical conclusions based in relevant facts.
Consumers can purchase "New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
