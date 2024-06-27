Darryl L. Gay’s Newly Released "Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity" is an Illuminating Guide to Foundational Christian Teachings
“Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darryl L. Gay is an insightful exploration of the core principles of Christianity, aiming to clarify and restore the original teachings of the faith.
Tuscaloosa, AL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity”: a comprehensive and enlightening examination of fundamental Christian doctrines. “Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity” is the creation of published author, Darryl L. Gay, the founder and senior pastor of The Tabernacle of Tuscaloosa.
Darryl shares, “Many of the foundational truths of Christianity have been lost or distorted by those who have erroneously taken the HOLY SCRIPTURES out of context to often make them say something different from their original intent. As a result, the church of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has split and splintered in every possible direction, and many are confused by what is currently presented to them as Christianity. The major purpose of this book is to bring clarity to many of the lost or misunderstood teachings that were clearly understood by the first-century church. The Holy Spirit gave the revelation to the first-century apostles, and He has again raised up apostles in the twenty-first-century to bring restoration and renewal to the church that Jesus Christ died for. Let’s rediscover these basic but powerful truths together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darryl L. Gay’s new book meticulously outlines and explains the essential tenets of Christianity, providing readers with a clear understanding of the faith’s original messages and intentions.
Consumers can purchase “Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christianity 101: Rediscovering the Basics of Christianity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
