Wanda Bailey Lattimore’s Newly Released “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” Offers a Profound Journey of Faith and Surrender

“An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda Bailey Lattimore is a poignant exploration of life's imperfect paths guided by divine love and faith. Through personal reflections and spiritual insights, Lattimore invites readers to embrace their own journeys with trust and surrender to God's purpose.