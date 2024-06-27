Wanda Bailey Lattimore’s Newly Released “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” Offers a Profound Journey of Faith and Surrender
“An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda Bailey Lattimore is a poignant exploration of life's imperfect paths guided by divine love and faith. Through personal reflections and spiritual insights, Lattimore invites readers to embrace their own journeys with trust and surrender to God's purpose.
Medina, OH, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love,” a heartfelt testament to the intertwining of life's imperfections with God's boundless love and grace, is the creation of published author, Wanda Bailey Lattimore.
Lattimore shares, “At a young age, we begin to daydream and imagine how a perfect life might enfold. Naturally, we envision happiness, success, prosperity, and ease. While no one is exempted from walking a simple straight line between the start and end points of A and Z, some must travel a broken path with unforeseen detours. These deviations cause life to appear frightening, when faced with the angst of unknowns and faintness of direction, yet I caution you to believe that God has set us apart to exist at this time in life, orchestrating our lives for purposes that are defined only steps at a time.
“Our imperfect paths amid His immeasurable and unconditional love serve to balance our willfulness with our obedience and, ultimately, frame our surrender of faith. Whether our conviction is grounded as an oak or rooted only the size of a mustard seed, Jesus knows the depth of our hearts and walks ever so closely, remaining watchful to lead us safely through our journeys as we appeal for the stability of steps.
“His love is not mortal and, therefore, not flawed. It is safe to surrender to His authoring of our stories as we become His testimony, as divinely purposed of our first breaths.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda Bailey Lattimore’s new book offers a beacon of hope and encouragement for all those walking through the valleys and mountaintops of life.
Consumers can purchase “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lattimore shares, “At a young age, we begin to daydream and imagine how a perfect life might enfold. Naturally, we envision happiness, success, prosperity, and ease. While no one is exempted from walking a simple straight line between the start and end points of A and Z, some must travel a broken path with unforeseen detours. These deviations cause life to appear frightening, when faced with the angst of unknowns and faintness of direction, yet I caution you to believe that God has set us apart to exist at this time in life, orchestrating our lives for purposes that are defined only steps at a time.
“Our imperfect paths amid His immeasurable and unconditional love serve to balance our willfulness with our obedience and, ultimately, frame our surrender of faith. Whether our conviction is grounded as an oak or rooted only the size of a mustard seed, Jesus knows the depth of our hearts and walks ever so closely, remaining watchful to lead us safely through our journeys as we appeal for the stability of steps.
“His love is not mortal and, therefore, not flawed. It is safe to surrender to His authoring of our stories as we become His testimony, as divinely purposed of our first breaths.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda Bailey Lattimore’s new book offers a beacon of hope and encouragement for all those walking through the valleys and mountaintops of life.
Consumers can purchase “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Imperfect Life, An Immeasurable Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories