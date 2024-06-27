Josiah Smallwood’s Newly Released "The Inglorious River" is an Enchanting Tale of Courage and Discovery

“The Inglorious River” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josiah Smallwood is an adventurous tale following Uriah, a young owl-dragon boy, as he embarks on a perilous journey to save his island from a foreign empress. Armed with a special stone promising a wish at the Inglorious River, Uriah faces daunting challenges, confronts deep-seated beliefs, and encounters unexpected allies.