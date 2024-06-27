Josiah Smallwood’s Newly Released "The Inglorious River" is an Enchanting Tale of Courage and Discovery
“The Inglorious River” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josiah Smallwood is an adventurous tale following Uriah, a young owl-dragon boy, as he embarks on a perilous journey to save his island from a foreign empress. Armed with a special stone promising a wish at the Inglorious River, Uriah faces daunting challenges, confronts deep-seated beliefs, and encounters unexpected allies.
De Queen, AR, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Inglorious River,” an imaginative tale of fantasy and adventure, is the creation of published author, Josiah Smallwood.
Smallwood shares, “When his island is threatened by a foreign empress, the young owl-dragon boy Uriah sets off to save his home with a special stone that will grant a wish to whoever brings it to a place called the Inglorious River. On his journey, he will learn troubling secrets, face a hardy bounty hunter, and have his lifelong beliefs put to the test. Will he be able to save his home without breaking his honor?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Smallwood’s new book is a captivating blend of fantasy, adventure, and moral exploration. With its richly imagined world, engaging characters, and timeless themes of courage and sacrifice, this book is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Inglorious River” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Inglorious River,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smallwood shares, “When his island is threatened by a foreign empress, the young owl-dragon boy Uriah sets off to save his home with a special stone that will grant a wish to whoever brings it to a place called the Inglorious River. On his journey, he will learn troubling secrets, face a hardy bounty hunter, and have his lifelong beliefs put to the test. Will he be able to save his home without breaking his honor?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Smallwood’s new book is a captivating blend of fantasy, adventure, and moral exploration. With its richly imagined world, engaging characters, and timeless themes of courage and sacrifice, this book is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Inglorious River” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Inglorious River,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories