Stephen M. Collins’s Newly Released “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times” is an Informative Exploration of Ancient Voices
“THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen M. Collins offers readers a comprehensive overview of the lives, teachings, and historical contexts of the biblical prophets. With meticulous research and insightful analysis, Collins sheds light on the diverse backgrounds and contributions of these ancient figures, providing readers with a deeper understanding of their relevance to modern-day faith.
Fairfield, CA, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times”: an informative guide that delves into the rich tapestry of the biblical prophets' lives and legacies. “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times” is the creation of published author, Stephen M. Collins, who currently lives with his wife in Fairfield, California. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Mary’s College and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biblical studies from Trinity Biblical University.
Collins shares, “Prophets were not entities unto themselves. Their words and actions ultimately belong to the people they represent and are defined by the history, customs, religions, and culture of their time.
“Some were farmers, priests, or ranchers; some prophesied in Samaria, Jerusalem, Babylon, or Nineveh. Some were old and others young; some died for their prophecy; some went back to their former occupations. Some prophets wrote books while still others left legacies that were ultimately written by others.
“This book explores the history, customs, cultures, and religions of the biblical prophets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen M. Collins’s new book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of biblical prophecy.
Consumers can purchase “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Collins shares, “Prophets were not entities unto themselves. Their words and actions ultimately belong to the people they represent and are defined by the history, customs, religions, and culture of their time.
“Some were farmers, priests, or ranchers; some prophesied in Samaria, Jerusalem, Babylon, or Nineveh. Some were old and others young; some died for their prophecy; some went back to their former occupations. Some prophets wrote books while still others left legacies that were ultimately written by others.
“This book explores the history, customs, cultures, and religions of the biblical prophets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen M. Collins’s new book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of biblical prophecy.
Consumers can purchase “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE BIBLICAL PROPHETS: A Summary of Their Lives and Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories