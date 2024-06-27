Rosemary B. Taylor’s Newly Released "The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers" is a Potent Guide to Spiritual Warfare
“The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary B. Taylor is a powerful resource for believers seeking to engage in spiritual warfare through intercessory prayer. With biblical wisdom and heartfelt insights, Taylor equips readers to pray with confidence and boldness, trusting in God’s promises for deliverance and breakthrough.
Ypsilanti, MI, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers,” a potent guide to spiritual warfare through the transformative power of prayer, is the creation of published author, Rosemary B. Taylor.
Taylor shares, “Believe it or not, God has called all believers to be intercessors. I believe that when God appoints or calls us to do something, he will equip us with the necessary tools to perform the task that he has charged us with, and according to Psalm 138:8, the Lord will fulfill his purpose for us and do everything that he has promised.
“There is no need for you to fear because, bless God Almighty, you have been equipped, and God has prepared you for such a time as this. You are ready for this. You were born to be an intercessor. This is God’s plan for your life. This is your purpose. God has given you his word. He has hidden it in your heart, and in due season, you will speak it out and declare it with confidence, boldness, and courage.
“Now is the time to discover and unlock these powerful prayers and pray like never before. Praying these prayers every day will surely bring deliverance and breakthrough to the everyday issues that you may face.
“Note: It is not us who should bring judgment and retribution to people. God will take care of that. Our responsibility is to love them, regardless of what they have done to us, and to intercede and pray for them as the Holy Spirit prompts us to, just as Jesus did and is doing for us, even to this very day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemary B. Taylor’s new book is a timely resource for believers seeking to deepen their prayer life and engage in spiritual warfare with confidence and authority.
Consumers can purchase “The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
