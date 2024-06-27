Rosemary B. Taylor’s Newly Released "The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers" is a Potent Guide to Spiritual Warfare

“The Demon-Slaying Book of Intercessory Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary B. Taylor is a powerful resource for believers seeking to engage in spiritual warfare through intercessory prayer. With biblical wisdom and heartfelt insights, Taylor equips readers to pray with confidence and boldness, trusting in God’s promises for deliverance and breakthrough.