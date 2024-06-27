Haley P. Light’s Newly Released "I Can Grow..." is a Charming Story That Shares Fun Facts While Imparting Cleverly Presented Lessons of Faith
“I Can Grow...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haley P. Light is an engaging children's book that follows the journey of growth while instilling important lessons of faith and perseverance.
White House, TN, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Can Grow...” is the creation of published author, Haley P. Light, a wife and a mother from Nashville, Tennessee. A devoted Christian with a passion to follow Jesus, she wrote this for those of us who need a reminder to trust in the Lord and to never give up.
Light shares, “Keep growing and never give up!
“Our children all start out small, but to be there for them and to help them grow into people who love Jesus is the best thing we can do as parents!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Haley P. Light’s new book is a heartwarming addition to any child's library, inspiring them to embrace life's challenges with a positive attitude and unwavering faith.
Consumers can purchase “I Can Grow...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Grow...,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
