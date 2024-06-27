Author Tommasina Huber’s Newly Released “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” Explores the Reflections, Wisdom, and Lessons Learned from Those Close to Passing on

“Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home: A Road Map For Living A Wellloved Life”: a thought-provoking and engaging collection of lessons from the perspective of twelve individuals at the end of their lives who truly understand what is important on Earth. “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” is the creation of published author Tommasina Huber, a licensed registered nurse with over thirty years’ experience in owning her own health-care marketing company.