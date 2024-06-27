Author Tommasina Huber’s Newly Released “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” Explores the Reflections, Wisdom, and Lessons Learned from Those Close to Passing on
“Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home: A Road Map For Living A Wellloved Life”: a thought-provoking and engaging collection of lessons from the perspective of twelve individuals at the end of their lives who truly understand what is important on Earth. “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” is the creation of published author Tommasina Huber, a licensed registered nurse with over thirty years’ experience in owning her own health-care marketing company.
Summerville, SC, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home: A Road Map For Living A Well-loved Life”: a thought-provoking and engaging collection of lessons from the perspective of twelve individuals at the end of their lives who truly understand what is important on Earth. “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” is the creation of published author Tommasina Huber, a licensed registered nurse with over thirty years’ experience in owning her own health-care marketing company.
Author Tommasina Huber holds a BA in communication from California State University and a BSN from New York State University. After selling her marketing agency, she began working in healthcare education, hospice, and pediatric-oriented nursing. Alongside her professional endeavors, the author has dedicated thirteen years to serving on the Rehema Home Board, an orphanage in Kenya, and has contributed her time to various voluntary programs, including assisting homeless shelters and church leadership groups. A devoted wife and mother of five children and two dogs, Tommasina and her incredibly supportive husband call Charleston, South Carolina, home.
“At the end of life, which of these lessons learned when you look back will have the greatest influence on creating a life well lived?” writes Huber. “This story is the journey of my discovery of what living a well-loved life learned from life-changing lessons is. It is a well-loved life that leads to life-altering directional changes. “We will venture together as you meet twelve beautiful souls that will honor us with the perspective of their life lessons as they walk the final steps in their journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommasina Huber’s new book will transport readers as they meet twelve beautiful souls willing to share their perspectives and life lessons as they walk the final steps in their journey. Through their courageous stories, readers will discover a profound guide for living a life rich in love, purpose, and authenticity, providing readers with invaluable insights that will impact them profoundly in ways that they never expected long after the final page.
View a synopsis of “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twelve Lessons Learned On The Road Home: A Road Map For Living A Well-loved Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
