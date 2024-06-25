John Pontillo from RE/MAX Town & Country Highlights Robust Westchester County Real Estate Market Despite Low Inventory and Rising Prices
White Plains, NY, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Westchester County real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite ongoing challenges with low inventory and rising home prices.
Recent data indicates that Westchester County's housing market is experiencing significant growth in home values. The average home value in the county has risen by 6.9% over the past year, reaching $773,679. Homes are selling rapidly, with the median number of days on the market dropping to 27 days from 44 days last year. This indicates a highly competitive market where buyers must act swiftly to secure their desired properties.
"The Westchester County real estate market is thriving, and we are seeing a surge in home values and buyer interest," said John Pontillo, Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and realtor at RE/MAX Town & Country. "Buyers are eager to invest in properties here, and sellers are benefiting from the competitive market conditions."
In May 2024 alone, 645 homes were sold, with 65% of them being sold within 30 days of listing. This swift turnover reflects strong buyer demand and the limited availability of homes for sale. Additionally, the market has seen a notable increase in home prices, with the median sale price for all home types reaching $670,000, up 17% from the previous year.
John Pontillo added, "For anyone considering selling their home, now is an ideal time. The current market conditions provide an excellent opportunity to achieve a favorable sale price."
About RE/MAX Town & Country: RE/MAX Town & Country is a leading real estate firm in Westchester County, specializing in providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to client satisfaction, RE/MAX Town & Country is your trusted partner in all your real estate needs.
