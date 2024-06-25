Gallowglass Books Breaks Ground with Debut Publication "MONAD": Featuring Works by Plotinus, Porphyry, and Proclus
New hardcover release of Thomas Taylor's translations of the Neoplatonist philosophers Plotinus, Porphyry, and Proclus.
Palm Beach, FL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MONAD is a compendium of philosophical writings by Plotinus, Porphyry, and Proclus translated by Thomas Taylor. This 800 page hardcover behemoth features The Enneads by Plotinus, On The Abstinence of Animal Food by Porphyry, and The Elements of Theology by Proclus. These Alexandrian philosophers, commonly referred to as Neoplatonists, built upon the legacy of Ancient Greek philosophy with new influences from the East. Their worldview has inspired theologians, kabbalists, philosophers, alchemists, psychologists, emperors, mystics, Renaissance artists, and hermeticists alike over the past 1,500 years. This book brings together many great Neoplatonic writings in their finest translations. These philosophers cut through complex issues of ethics, metaphysics, and cosmology with a dexterity potentially unmatched since. MONAD is as difficult as it is rewarding and deserves careful study.
Introduction by Ken Wheeler
Cover Art by Benjamin A. Vierling
Frontispiece art by Kuba Sokolski
Shane Logan
561-376-9623
www.gallowglassbooks.shop
