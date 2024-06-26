Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Balloon Man in April: A Tale of Edinburgh in Spring," by John Robertson Nicoll
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Balloon Man in April," an uplifting story by John Robertson Nicoll.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About The Balloon Man in April
On a fine Spring day in Edinburgh, a strange, shabby little man alights from the train at Waverley Station and makes a beeline for Princes Street Gardens, bearing gifts for the squirrels that inhabit the trees there.
He meets an old Polish gentleman who, feeling sorry for the little "tramp", offers him free temporary accommodation in his large house on the edge of the City's New Town.
But old Josef doesn't know what he has let himself, or his tenants, in for. Over the next few days, the old landlord, poor lovelorn Miss Laird and the crook, Driscoll, will all feel the effect of Buster's presence and their lives will be changed forever.
A magical story of Springtime in Edinburgh aimed to lift the reader’s spirits.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (104 pages)
Dimensions: 14.81 x 0.71 x 21.01 cm
Paperback: ISBN-13 9781800947740
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TBMIA
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
(Previously published as The Balloon Man in Edinburgh.)
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
