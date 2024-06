Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Shadow of the Daughter’s Ring," by Andrea Millard

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 26, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About The Shadow of the Daughter’s Ring:All the friends who know Jennifer are fond of her. They all have such a nice, sweet camaraderie amongst them. Jennifer is a well-loved and pampered Granddaughter.On Jennifer's birthday she receives a gift, a ring from her beloved Grandmother. This ring is a sapphire and diamond platinum ring. On this beautiful ring, the sapphire is mounted in a cluster of fine diamonds.This ring is Jennifer's favourite jewellery, her most favoured possession.Jennifer has a possessive obsession for jewellery and jewels. Jennifer's obsessional possession for diamonds, jewellery and jewels is an obsession. An obsessive female's obsession. Jennifer a female is obsessed by it.Jennifer learns the craft of it. It’s a customary family practice. A strange and mysterious daughter who engages in seances with either members of her family or a witch’s coven. Once Jennifer's secrets in her past...This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (314 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.25 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800947771 / 9781800947498Hardback:ISBN-13 9781800947801Kindle eBook ASIN B0D1KMC844Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SDRINGPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002