Loveforce International Releases “Coffin Nails” and Features A Holy Mac
On Friday, June 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Mo Justice and inRchild respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is entitled “Coffin Nails.” The other single features a singer named “Holy Mac..
The latest Single by Mo Justice is entitled “I Wouldn’t Lie To Women If It Didn’t Work So Well.” It features Country singer Holy Mac. He is a truck driver-country singer that sings novelty songs. The single is a Singer-Songwriter Novelty Country Music song. It features a country bar band instrumental lineup (electric guitar, bass, and drum kit) and tongue-in-cheek lyrics. It tells the hilariously happy story of a man who can't attract a woman unless he lies to them. It is meant to be the kind of song that would make a country bar electronic bull rider strap their hand to their mug, hold onto the reins, and get ready for a bumpy ride.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Coffin Nails." It is an energetic Indie Soul-Pop song. It uses intricate rhythmic bursts of instrumental energy to move the music forward. This is done in syncopation to create a mood of repressed energy exploding at key intervals. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a series of bad decisions someone made from a young age through the present day, likening them to nails in their coffin. It is hoped that musical and lyrical complexities will draw listeners in and keep their attention.
“Our Loveforce Summer continues with two strong singles one, just a fun Country Music novelty song and the other a fast-paced Soul song based on a Southern Soul maxim. We think our listeners will enjoy them both,” he said.
Both Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, Boomplay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, TikTok and Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
