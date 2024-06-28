Author Carly Leighton’s New Book, "Lean on Me," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Attempts to Find Herself After Her Life Begins Crumbling Apart
Recent release “Lean on Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carly Leighton is a poignant coming-of-age novel that centers around Audrey, a young teen who finds herself involved with the wrong crowd after struggling to fit in most of her life. When tragedy strikes, Audrey is sent away to live with her estranged brother in California, where she’ll have to reinvent herself.
New York, NY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carly Leighton, who holds a degree in English and currently teaches kindergarten in Arizona, where she lives with her husband and two dogs, has completed her new book, “Lean on Me”: a powerful story of a young girl who, after a tragic incident destroys her entire world, must learn to find herself again after moving to California to live with her estranged brother.
“Audrey Geller grew up struggling to fit in with people her age,” writes Leighton. “With her mom and older brother Daniel as her only true friends, she thought that was all she needed. As she enters her teen years, she becomes disconnected from her true identity, and in desperation to feel wanted, she becomes involved with the wrong crowd.
“Living across the way is Mason Haines. Mason is sweet, charming, and a little bit of a bad boy; but Audrey is drawn to him and always has been. But he is completely off-limits as he is her brother’s best friend. When tragedy strikes, Audrey’s world crumbles around her, and life as she knows it is shattered. She is sent to live in California with a brother she barely knows in an attempt to reinvent herself. Will she be able to find herself again? Or will she be stuck in the past?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carly Leighton’s enthralling tale will keep readers engaged with each turn of the page as they follow along on Audrey’s journey to find her place in the world, despite the struggles she’s forced to endure. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Leighton weaves a character-driven story of hope and learning to grow that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Lean on Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Audrey Geller grew up struggling to fit in with people her age,” writes Leighton. “With her mom and older brother Daniel as her only true friends, she thought that was all she needed. As she enters her teen years, she becomes disconnected from her true identity, and in desperation to feel wanted, she becomes involved with the wrong crowd.
“Living across the way is Mason Haines. Mason is sweet, charming, and a little bit of a bad boy; but Audrey is drawn to him and always has been. But he is completely off-limits as he is her brother’s best friend. When tragedy strikes, Audrey’s world crumbles around her, and life as she knows it is shattered. She is sent to live in California with a brother she barely knows in an attempt to reinvent herself. Will she be able to find herself again? Or will she be stuck in the past?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carly Leighton’s enthralling tale will keep readers engaged with each turn of the page as they follow along on Audrey’s journey to find her place in the world, despite the struggles she’s forced to endure. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Leighton weaves a character-driven story of hope and learning to grow that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Lean on Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories