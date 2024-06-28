Author Carly Leighton’s New Book, "Lean on Me," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Girl’s Attempts to Find Herself After Her Life Begins Crumbling Apart

Recent release “Lean on Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carly Leighton is a poignant coming-of-age novel that centers around Audrey, a young teen who finds herself involved with the wrong crowd after struggling to fit in most of her life. When tragedy strikes, Audrey is sent away to live with her estranged brother in California, where she’ll have to reinvent herself.