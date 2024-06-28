Karalee Ratliff’s Newly Released "Gentle Breeze" is a Captivating Continuation of a Deeply Spiritual Journey
“Gentle Breeze” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karalee Ratliff is an inspiring tale of redemption and faith, exploring the battle between inner demons and the healing power of spiritual guidance.
Boswell, IN, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gentle Breeze,” a compelling story of faith, redemption, and spiritual warfare, is the creation of published author, Karalee Ratliff.
Ratliff shares, “Gentle Breeze is the continuing story of our hero, Tim. Tim finds himself battling for another soul, Colton, a stranger from the past who is fighting many demons inside his own mind. Tim connects and begins to share his own experiences. Using his own knowledge on his journey over the chasm, Tim can recognize when Colton hears the voices and can relate to his troubled soul. Throughout the journey, Tim becomes entangled in battle of the townspeople versus Colton yet holds firm to his belief that Colton is not who they think he is. Many voices plague Colton’s mind, but only the cool, smooth, and calming voice of the Gentle Breeze can settle his mind and soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karalee Ratliff’s new book is a powerful narrative that delves into the struggles of mental turmoil and the peace found through spiritual faith.
Consumers can purchase “Gentle Breeze” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gentle Breeze,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
