Susan Merrell’s Newly Released “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” is an Inspirational Journey of Spiritual and Physical Endurance

“Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Merrell is a captivating exploration of the intersection between spirituality and physical activity. Through personal anecdotes and deep reflection, Merrell intertwines the joys and challenges of running with profound insights into faith, offering readers a holistic perspective on the Christian life's journey.