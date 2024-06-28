Susan Merrell’s Newly Released “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” is an Inspirational Journey of Spiritual and Physical Endurance
“Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Merrell is a captivating exploration of the intersection between spirituality and physical activity. Through personal anecdotes and deep reflection, Merrell intertwines the joys and challenges of running with profound insights into faith, offering readers a holistic perspective on the Christian life's journey.
Blue Springs, MO, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith,” a compelling reflection on the intersection of spiritual and physical health, is the creation of published author, Susan Merrell.
Merrell shares, “Susan Merrell is a first-time author. Her passion for international travel, research, and the wonders of nature, combined with her running experiences, give this book a unique perspective of the Christian life. She became a member of the Seven Continents Club in 2005.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Merrell’s new book invites readers to embark on a transformative journey, where the rhythm of footfalls echoes the beat of the heart, and the pursuit of physical fitness becomes intertwined with the pursuit of spiritual growth. With each chapter, Merrell inspires and motivates, reminding readers that every step taken in faith is a step towards righteousness.
Consumers can purchase “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories