Sherri Christopher’s Newly Released “CHOOSING JOY” is an Empowering Guide to Recognizing Negativity and Learning Where True Joy Comes from
“CHOOSING JOY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherri Christopher is a transformative book that empowers readers to break free from negative thinking and embrace a life filled with joy and positivity. Through inspiring testimonies, practical tools, and actionable advice, Sherri guides readers on a journey to cultivate joy in every aspect of their lives.
Indianapolis, IN, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “CHOOSING JOY”: an empowering guide to unlocking the power of positivity and embracing a life filled with joy. “CHOOSING JOY” is the creation of published author, Sherri Christopher.
Sherri shares, “Joy is a choice! You can have it starting today.
“Negative thinking and a toxic environment are some of the leading causes of illnesses, according to researchers. Learn how to choose joy despite your circumstances. Life happens, and when it leaves you in unexpected places, how you choose to respond can pave the path for blessings or strife. Be encouraged with testimonies, tools you can begin using today, and a new routine that will leave you in a healthy state of mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Christopher’s new book is a beacon of hope and encouragement for those navigating the challenges of life. It is a reminder that joy is within reach, and by choosing joy, we can unlock the fullness of life’s blessings.
Consumers can purchase “CHOOSING JOY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CHOOSING JOY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
