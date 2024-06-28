Sherri Christopher’s Newly Released “CHOOSING JOY” is an Empowering Guide to Recognizing Negativity and Learning Where True Joy Comes from

“CHOOSING JOY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherri Christopher is a transformative book that empowers readers to break free from negative thinking and embrace a life filled with joy and positivity. Through inspiring testimonies, practical tools, and actionable advice, Sherri guides readers on a journey to cultivate joy in every aspect of their lives.