Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara’s Newly Released “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” is a Thought-Provoking Study of Time
“Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara is an insightful guide that empowers readers with the tools to decode the mysteries of the future through a meticulous exploration of time, providing a unique perspective on prediction through calculated analysis.
New York, NY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation”: an articulate examination of calendar periodicities. “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” is the creation of published author, Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara, who became the head of the Department of Classified Establishments and Fuels at the Office of Mines of the Ministry of Mines and Industry. After, he held the position of design and test engineer for the company MINFERMA (iron mines of Mauritania), which later became SNIMM (National Industrial and Mining Company of Mauritania). To finish, he occupied the head of security of the same company.
Kamara shares, “Abdoul Koudouss Kamara is a Mauritanian mining engineer, born in 1938, who lives in the United States. His research in the prediction of events by calendar periodicities dates back to the 1970s. Having lost his sight in 1990, his work was greatly slowed down.
“Abdoul K. Kamara is also a practitioner of esotericism.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara’s new book encourages readers to appreciate the interconnectedness of time and events, offering a thought-provoking journey into the possibilities that lie ahead through a lens of systematic calculation and foresight.
Consumers can purchase “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
