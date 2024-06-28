Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara’s Newly Released “Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” is a Thought-Provoking Study of Time

“Time: Apprehend the future by analyzing time by calculation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abdoul Khoudouss Kamara is an insightful guide that empowers readers with the tools to decode the mysteries of the future through a meticulous exploration of time, providing a unique perspective on prediction through calculated analysis.