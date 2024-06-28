Doris E. Pratt’s Newly Released “Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth

“Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doris E. Pratt is an enlightening exploration of spiritual wisdom and the quest for deeper unity with God.