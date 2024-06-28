Doris E. Pratt’s Newly Released “Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doris E. Pratt is an enlightening exploration of spiritual wisdom and the quest for deeper unity with God.
Stuart, FL, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Identified in CHRIST is an insightful and uplifting guide to spiritual growth in understanding GOD’S perspective on HIS Word and promises to us. “Identified in CHRIST.” is the creation of published author, Doris E. Pratt, graduate from the University of Alaska—Anchorage (UAA) with a B.Ed. in Elementary Education. Her teaching career spans both school and church; holding leadership roles in youth ministry programs, nursery director, facilitated 12-step recovery programs, and a member of her church Board of Christian Education. Doris resides in Stuart, Florida, and spends time with family and friends.
Currently she is working on writing projects on her life’s spiritual lessons toward sanctification.
Pratt shares, “Identified in CHRIST is the Spiritual Self-Help book that bears eloquent witness to GOD’s purpose. The author’s personal collection of Biblical references; complimented by passages from renowned authors, pastors and theologians; reveal to the reader GOD’s Word and HIS perspective in achieving victory with CHRIST.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doris E. Pratt’s new book offers GOD’S Word and spiritual wisdom at your fingertips providing guidance in living for HIM, biblical strategies to combat Satan, knowledge of who CHRIST is and who HE says we are in HIM.
For such a time as this... strengthen your relationship with CHRIST and be a part of GOD’S Will accomplished through HIS children.
Consumers can purchase “Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identified in CHRIST: A Collection of GOD’S Wisdom... Pursuit of Oneness in HIM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
