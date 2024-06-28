Lucas Jenson’s New Book, "Two Silly Siameses," is a Charming Adventure That Follows Two Mischievous Cats on a Whimsical Journey Filled with Alliteration and Laughter
New York, NY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lucas Jenson has completed his most recent book, “Two Silly Siameses”: a delightful tale that blends together alliteration and imaginations as it centers around two Siamese cats who get into silly antics and all sorts of hilarious hijinks.
“‘Two Silly Siameses’ is an alliterative adventure led by two of the silliest Siameses you have ever met,” writes Lucas. “Whether they are sneaking salmon snacks, spying on swimming swans, subduing slippery snakes, or spewing sugary strawberry slurpees on stout salamanders, two silly Siameses are always having a good time! And you will too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lucas Jenson’s book will take readers on a riveting adventure to help them explore the power of language and the beauty of alliteration. Filled with colorful illustrations and playful prose, “Two Silly Siameses” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike, offering a fun and engaging experience that readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Two Silly Siameses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
