Author Dave Covington’s New Book, "The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity," is a Heartfelt Tale That Delves Into the Challenges of Sustaining Love Through Life’s Trials
Recent release “The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave Covington is a gripping tale of romance and ambition that captures the essence of young love as it follows Sam and Chasity, who must navigate the twists and turns of life and the complexities of their relationship.
Lamar, CO, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dave Covington, an active Buddhist monk as well as a veteran of the US Navy and the Army National Guard, has completed his new book, “The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity”: a poignant and riveting tale set against the backdrop of small-town life that explores the enduring power of young love and the challenges life can often present to test relationships.
After graduating from high school, author Dave Covington served in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman toward the end of the Iraq War in 1991. He also served in the Army National Guard as a field medic. He served in units in Kansas and Wyoming. After his military service, the author went to Chadron State College, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in special education K-12. He taught in a self-contained classroom in Arkansas and, although he is currently retired, is still involved in the Special Olympics.
“‘The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity’ is about young love set in Arkansas,” writes Covington. “As time passes by, these two young lovers discover that they have more in common than what they thought. The way that they were raised, their interest, and their future plans were some of the things they had in common.
“Sam and Chasity have different ways of attaining their career goals. Sam joins the US Navy and becomes a naval hospital corpsman. While Chasity went to college to become a registered nurse. They get married and have a baby together. Sounds like the perfect couple in an ideal world, but that is far from the truth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave Covington’s emotionally stirring tale will take readers on a powerful journey as it weaves through unexpected twists and turns, keeping the pages turning as Sam and Chasity find their relationship pushed to its limits. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and deliver a stunning conclusion that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Memoirs of Sam and Chasity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
