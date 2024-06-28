Author Susan Rose’s New Book, "Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons," Reveals How to Create the Next Generation of Spiritual Leaders
Recent release “Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons” from Covenant Books author Susan Rose is a powerful and compelling book aimed at turning young boys into men of God through reading them passages from Holy Scripture, ensure they will lead their families to honor and glorify the Lord.
Williamsburg, KY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Rose, a wife and mother of six who has worked as a registered nurse for seventeen years, has completed her new book, “Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons”: a faith-based read designed to help parents turn their sons into spiritual leaders by speaking to them with God’s Holy Word.
“It is no secret that the enemy is destroying homes and attacking the very definition of family,” writes Susan. “It is the enemy’s mission to derail God's plans for our families. According to God's Word, our sons were created to be the spiritual leader of the home. Therefore we as Christian parents should make it our mission to speak God's Word over and to our sons. Empowering them and encouraging them through God's Word that they are mighty warriors for Christ. Possessing a Godly humility seasoned with love and authority.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Rose’s new book is a vital tool for those seeking to build a family of Christian warriors that will fight to spread God’s kingdom, beginning with their own homes. Poignant and engaging, “Beloved Son” will help to sow the seeds of Christ’s teachings leading to men who will stand up for their Lord and the family unit in the face of moral depravity within modern society.
Readers can purchase “Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
