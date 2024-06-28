Author Irene Cerklewski’s New Book, "Rubies in the Dust," is a Powerful True Story That Weaves a Rich Tapestry of Resilience, Courage, and the Triumph of the Human Spirit
Recent release “Rubies in the Dust” from Covenant Books author Irene Cerklewski is a captivating and enthralling memoir that chronicles the struggles the author faced as a child in Russian-occupied Hungary, and her eventual move to America where a new life of opportunities and possibilities awaited.
Corvallis, OK, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Irene Cerklewski, who left her homeland during the Hungarian Revolution and currently resides with her family in the Pacific Northwest, has completed her new book, “Rubies in the Dust”: a compelling and deeply personal true story that documents the author’s life as a child growing up in Russian-occupied Hungary, and her family’s difficult escape during the Hungarian Revolution to the promise of a new start in America.
“‘Rubies in the Dust’ begins in Hungary before World War II and weaves a vibrant spiritual thread through the hardships of life behind the Iron Curtain,” writes Cerklewski. “The Hungarian Revolution moves the story from Europe to the USA and from childhood to maturity. Personal experiences move from the problems of ordinary everyday problems to the realm of the divine.
“‘Rubies in the Dust’ is filled with struggles and the insight gained by following the direction that the spirit dictates. The spiritual journey takes places in the material world as well as the dimension of dreams and visions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Irene Cerklewski’s new book is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring legacy of hope. Through Cerklewski’s eyes, readers are invited to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation, one that transcends borders and generations.
Readers can purchase “Rubies in the Dust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
