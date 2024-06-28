Author Irene Cerklewski’s New Book, "Rubies in the Dust," is a Powerful True Story That Weaves a Rich Tapestry of Resilience, Courage, and the Triumph of the Human Spirit

Recent release “Rubies in the Dust” from Covenant Books author Irene Cerklewski is a captivating and enthralling memoir that chronicles the struggles the author faced as a child in Russian-occupied Hungary, and her eventual move to America where a new life of opportunities and possibilities awaited.