Author Michael Bates’s New Book, “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics,” Explores the True Origins of Organized Athletics
Recent release “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics” from Covenant Books author Michael Bates is an intriguing journey through the origins of organized athletic competitions that aims to immerse readers in the vibrant world of ancient Greece and the legendary Olympic Games.
Smyrna, GA, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Bates, who had a long career in valuations of specialty real estate and healthcare businesses, has completed his new book, “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics”: a captivating and engaging historical fiction that brings to life the glory and grandeur of the ancient Olympic Games as it explores the origins of organized athletics.
“Perhaps, civilization in the world began with organized athletic competitions,” writes Bates. “Formal sporting events are considered to have originated with the ancient Olympics, which took place at a place called Olympia from 776 BC to AD 393. (The modern Olympic Games began in 1896 in Athens, Greece, and have continued throughout the world every four years to the present.) Before they were Greeks, they called themselves Hellenes. Ancient Greece was comprised of many city-states that were typically at war. The Hellenes agreed to a truce called Ekecheiria, which allowed free passage to and from Olympia for participants and representatives for the games. This story begins with main characters traveling the Greek isles recruiting participants for the next games at Olympia; it concludes with sporting battles for victory on the sacred grounds of Olympia.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Bates’s new book will offer readers vivid depictions of sporting battles and feats of athleticism on the sacred grounds of Olympia, capturing the essence of competition in all its glory. Drawing upon years of research and personal observation, “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes” will invite readers to witness the triumphs and tribulations of ancient athletes, serving as a reminder that even in the midst of strife, there is beauty to be found in the pursuit of excellence.
Readers can purchase “The Playing Fields of the Hellenes: A Story about the Ancient Olympics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
