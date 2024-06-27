Author Jasmine Lopez's New Book, "Growing in God's Grace & Revival," Describes the Author's Personal Journey of Transformation in Her Faith and Redemption Through God
Recent release “Growing in God's Grace & Revival: My True Story on My Redemption in God’s Plan!” from Covenant Books author Jasmine Lopez is a heartfelt testimony of the author’s own personal journey with God, detailing how her relationship with her faith has offered her guidance and countless blessings through life’s challenges.
Newport Richey, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jasmine Lopez, a marketing entrepreneur in the state of Florida, where she resides with her husband, family, and friends, has completed her new book, “Growing in God's Grace & Revival: My True Story on My Redemption in God’s Plan!”: a profound and deeply personal memoir containing personal testimony and devotional insight into the author’s unyielding love for God and her incredible journey of spiritual growth.
“I have struggled with my identity my entire life and only until recently, I truly learned that I was created in the image of God,” writes Lopez. “I believed that my image was a culmination of the level of education I attained, my successful career, being above the status quo, chasing the money dreams, vanity, idolatry, pride, and never melting into the crowd. I surrounded myself with material possessions my entire life and defined my self-worth by ‘creating my own image.’
“... I have no doubt that my Lord Jesus has set me free from this bondage, and only He can keep me humble, so thank You, Jesus, for this part of my salvation and inheritance. While you’re reading these words, please know that Jesus can set you free from any fear, bondage, tormenting thoughts, anxiety, sadness, strongholds, and depression. You are connected to the one who created you, all praise and glory to our King Yahweh for His faithfulness and unwavering love. He is the light of this world!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jasmine Lopez’s new book is inspired by the author’s mission to help others discover their own path towards God and his promise to deliver all his children from bondage. As readers embark on this journey with Lopez, they will uncover profound truths about faith, purpose, and the boundless grace of God that will serve as a reminder that no matter the challenges one faces, God’s grace is always sufficient.
Readers can purchase “Growing in God's Grace & Revival: My True Story on My Redemption in God’s Plan!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
