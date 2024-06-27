Author Jasmine Lopez's New Book, "Growing in God's Grace & Revival," Describes the Author's Personal Journey of Transformation in Her Faith and Redemption Through God

Recent release “Growing in God's Grace & Revival: My True Story on My Redemption in God’s Plan!” from Covenant Books author Jasmine Lopez is a heartfelt testimony of the author’s own personal journey with God, detailing how her relationship with her faith has offered her guidance and countless blessings through life’s challenges.