Author Augustus Korkoyah’s New Book, “The Days of the Kingdom,” is an Eye-Opening Discussion That Reveals the True Nature of God’s Kingdom Here on Earth
Recent release “The Days of the Kingdom” from Covenant Books author Augustus Korkoyah is a faith-based read that explores how God’s kingdom is physically present on Earth through each of his followers, and how this allows his children to expand the sphere of influence of Christ’s kingdom and glory forever.
Beltsville, MD, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Augustus Korkoyah, an ordained minister of the gospel and the founder and General Overseer of the Abundant Life Ministries International, as well as the leader of Chariots of Fire Revival Ministries, has completed his new book, “The Days of the Kingdom”: a captivating look at how God’s kingdom dwells within each of his followers here on Earth, and how each of his children must use this knowledge to spread Christ’s message and expand the church whenever possible.
“‘The Days of the Kingdom’ is material intended to bring awareness to God’s people that God’s kingdom is here, and it is in us,” writes Korkoyah. “This book also reminds us that we, the church, are God’s legislators on earth. We are also the custodians of God’s power on earth and the enforcers of the agenda of heaven through the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Augustus Korkoyah’s new book is a thought-provoking read that will help readers discover how God’s kingdom has always been a part of them, providing the necessary strength to overcome life’s trials and spread his kingdom’s reign.
Readers can purchase “The Days of the Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Days of the Kingdom’ is material intended to bring awareness to God’s people that God’s kingdom is here, and it is in us,” writes Korkoyah. “This book also reminds us that we, the church, are God’s legislators on earth. We are also the custodians of God’s power on earth and the enforcers of the agenda of heaven through the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Augustus Korkoyah’s new book is a thought-provoking read that will help readers discover how God’s kingdom has always been a part of them, providing the necessary strength to overcome life’s trials and spread his kingdom’s reign.
Readers can purchase “The Days of the Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories