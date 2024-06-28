Author Augustus Korkoyah’s New Book, “The Days of the Kingdom,” is an Eye-Opening Discussion That Reveals the True Nature of God’s Kingdom Here on Earth

Recent release “The Days of the Kingdom” from Covenant Books author Augustus Korkoyah is a faith-based read that explores how God’s kingdom is physically present on Earth through each of his followers, and how this allows his children to expand the sphere of influence of Christ’s kingdom and glory forever.