Author Patricia Ekker Holden’s New Book, "Voices in the Cedars," is a Heartfelt Tale in Which Echoes of the Past Are Able to Live on to Those Who Can Recognize Them
Recent release “Voices in the Cedars” from Covenant Books author Patricia Ekker Holden is a compelling novel where echoes of the past mingle with the present, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of spirits and nostalgia. Through evocative prose and vivid imagery, Holden invites readers on a journey through time and memory, where the whispers of the past linger on the wind.
Vernon, UT, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Ekker Holden has completed her new book, “Voices in the Cedars”: a captivating tale of spirits and nostalgia that will transports readers to a world where the past and present find themselves intertwined, creating a hauntingly beautiful narrative that lingers in the mind long after the final page is turned.
Raised on a remote cattle ranch with four older sisters, author Patricia Ekker Holden was homeschooled on the ranch and taught to ride, rope, drive a team of horses, fix fences, irrigate pastures, and through it all, always remain a lady. The author loved school and reading, so every trip to town found her in the library, checking out boxes of books. After graduating from high school, she studied journalism for a year then met and married her husband, with whom she shared fifty-seven years, raising their three sons.
“‘Voices in the Cedars’ represents spirits on the wind in the land that they who had gone before lived and loved in,” writes Holden. “In the evening, Wade’s daughter would sit alone on the porch of the old cabin and sometimes hear the distant bawl of a cow not there, a horse’s hoof clinking against a rock, the squeak of a saddle, faint voices of riders, a whisper through time of voices from the past, fading on the wind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Ekker Holden’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable ride where the land itself seems to whisper secrets of days gone by. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Voices in the Cedars” is a celebration of the human spirit and the enduring power of love and connection.
Readers can purchase “Voices in the Cedars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised on a remote cattle ranch with four older sisters, author Patricia Ekker Holden was homeschooled on the ranch and taught to ride, rope, drive a team of horses, fix fences, irrigate pastures, and through it all, always remain a lady. The author loved school and reading, so every trip to town found her in the library, checking out boxes of books. After graduating from high school, she studied journalism for a year then met and married her husband, with whom she shared fifty-seven years, raising their three sons.
“‘Voices in the Cedars’ represents spirits on the wind in the land that they who had gone before lived and loved in,” writes Holden. “In the evening, Wade’s daughter would sit alone on the porch of the old cabin and sometimes hear the distant bawl of a cow not there, a horse’s hoof clinking against a rock, the squeak of a saddle, faint voices of riders, a whisper through time of voices from the past, fading on the wind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Ekker Holden’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable ride where the land itself seems to whisper secrets of days gone by. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Voices in the Cedars” is a celebration of the human spirit and the enduring power of love and connection.
Readers can purchase “Voices in the Cedars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories