Author Rebekah Hair’s New Book, "Take That, Hurricane!" is an Adorable Story That Follows Super Tess and Sidekick Nick on a Mission to Repair Their City

Recent release “Take That, Hurricane!” from Covenant Books author Rebekah Hair is a delightful story that centers around Super Tess and her sidekick Nick as they work together to help the people of their city after a hurricane causes devastation. But when it comes time to repair their own house, Super Tess and Nick are in for a heartwarming surprise.