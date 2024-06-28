Author Rebekah Hair’s New Book, "Take That, Hurricane!" is an Adorable Story That Follows Super Tess and Sidekick Nick on a Mission to Repair Their City
Recent release “Take That, Hurricane!” from Covenant Books author Rebekah Hair is a delightful story that centers around Super Tess and her sidekick Nick as they work together to help the people of their city after a hurricane causes devastation. But when it comes time to repair their own house, Super Tess and Nick are in for a heartwarming surprise.
Sulphur, LA, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Hair, an artist and teacher living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has completed her new book, “Take That, Hurricane!”: a thrilling tale that follows a young superhero and her sidekick as they work to repair the damage from a recent hurricane and help the people of their beautiful city.
“Super Tess comes home to see her beautiful city in shambles!” shares Rebekah. “‘Hurricane! This means war!’ Super Tess and Sidekick Nick will repair Coastal City no matter the cost, but they’re not alone. Neighbors, construction workers, linemen, and even total strangers come to the rescue. With this many friends, victory is assured!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebekah Hair’s new book was inspired by the author’s firsthand experience of the damage that a category 4 storm like Hurricane Laura can do, which led to her writing this story of victory and recovery. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rebekah’s story to life, “Take That, Hurricane!” delivers an impactful message about coming together to solve a community’s problems, and how sometimes even superheroes need a bit of help.
Readers can purchase “Take That, Hurricane!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
