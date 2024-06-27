Authors Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark’s New Book, “...And They Wrote Back,” Documents One Man’s Countless Letters to Notable Figures
Recent release “...And They Wrote Back” from Page Publishing authors Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark is a poignant collection of letters sent by Ellen's husband to notable figures, revealing personal responses that offer unique insights into the lives of extraordinary icons like George H. W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, and Rudy Vallée.
New York, NY, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Granat and daughters Donna Granat Schobel and Lynne Granat Stark have completed their new book, “...And They Wrote Back”: a captivating series of letters that Ellen’s husband and Donna and Lynne’s father sent to notable figures and icons throughout history, as well as their extraordinary responses that provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of these individuals.
“Growing up, our dad would write to people he had never met, but who he found interesting and wanted to know more about personally. Remember, no Wikipedia!” write Donna and Lynne. “The replies to those letters were on the walls in many rooms of our home, displayed on shelves, and delicately stored in bookbinders. It was normal for our dad to be waiting for a reply from people like George H. W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, or Rudy Vallée.
“The idea to write this book began after spending a day at our mom’s apartment on Long Island. We had taken out the binders of correspondences and began to look through them. When we were done, we put them back carefully. On the way home, we both felt that it just did not seem right to have all these amazing letters tucked away in a cabinet in Hewlett, New York.”
The authors continue, “Writing this book became a labor of love and was many years in the making. We are so proud of our dad and only wish he were still here to know we did this. Ever the pessimist, he always thought he would never hear from someone he wrote to. But he needn’t have worried. They wrote back!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark’s enlightening series will invite readers to share in a fascinating journey marked by curiosity, connection, and passion for understanding others across boundaries. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “...And They Wrote Back” is a testament to the enduring power of curiosity, the joy of unexpected connections, and the richness of personal stories that shape one’s knowledge of history and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “...And They Wrote Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Growing up, our dad would write to people he had never met, but who he found interesting and wanted to know more about personally. Remember, no Wikipedia!” write Donna and Lynne. “The replies to those letters were on the walls in many rooms of our home, displayed on shelves, and delicately stored in bookbinders. It was normal for our dad to be waiting for a reply from people like George H. W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, or Rudy Vallée.
“The idea to write this book began after spending a day at our mom’s apartment on Long Island. We had taken out the binders of correspondences and began to look through them. When we were done, we put them back carefully. On the way home, we both felt that it just did not seem right to have all these amazing letters tucked away in a cabinet in Hewlett, New York.”
The authors continue, “Writing this book became a labor of love and was many years in the making. We are so proud of our dad and only wish he were still here to know we did this. Ever the pessimist, he always thought he would never hear from someone he wrote to. But he needn’t have worried. They wrote back!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark’s enlightening series will invite readers to share in a fascinating journey marked by curiosity, connection, and passion for understanding others across boundaries. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “...And They Wrote Back” is a testament to the enduring power of curiosity, the joy of unexpected connections, and the richness of personal stories that shape one’s knowledge of history and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “...And They Wrote Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories