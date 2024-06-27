Authors Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark’s New Book, “...And They Wrote Back,” Documents One Man’s Countless Letters to Notable Figures

Recent release “...And They Wrote Back” from Page Publishing authors Ellen Granat, Donna Granat Schobel, and Lynne Granat Stark is a poignant collection of letters sent by Ellen's husband to notable figures, revealing personal responses that offer unique insights into the lives of extraordinary icons like George H. W. Bush, Neil Armstrong, and Rudy Vallée.