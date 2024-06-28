Author Todd L. Cook’s New Book "Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life" Presents a Fresh New Take on Practical Advice for Those Seeking to Build a Better Future
Recent release “Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life” from Page Publishing author Todd L. Cook is a thought-provoking read that offers readers a fresh and unconventional perspective on a wide range of topics, from leadership principles to practical advice on saving money and losing weight.
Lincoln, NE, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Todd L. Cook, a co-founder of Nebraskans for Prison Reform, has completed his new book, “Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life”: a compelling and transformative journey into the mind of a man whose criminal past has led to profound insights on leadership, personal development, and the pursuit of a better life.
During his incarceration, author Todd L. Cook earned his paralegal diploma and an associate degree in business and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in business administration through Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. He grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska, and found himself in trouble with the law early in life, leading to his conviction of first-degree murder at the age of 18 and a mandatory life-without-parole sentence. Now, Cook’s mission in life is to give back and to make up for the harm that he’s caused.
“What is leadership?” writes Cook. “By definition, it is direction, guidance, control, management, and supervision. A person or thing that leads or is followed by others is considered a ‘leader.’ In practice, these terms take on many forms, and I will attempt to shed some light on not only what it takes to be a good leader but also what you can do to develop the qualities that are necessary to make people want to follow you.
“Every one of us is in a position of leadership whether we currently recognize it or not. Our daily lives of work, family, and friends offer us constant opportunities to either demonstrate our leadership qualities or to develop them. If you understand that we are all connected by our shared experiences and start to take charge of how those daily interactions affect the people around you, then it makes sense to become the best teammate you can be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Todd L. Cook’s enthralling tale builds upon the success of his previous work, “Lessons Learned: From Playground to Penitentiary,” and continues to offer readers a deeper glimpse into Cook's journey of transformation, inspiring them to make positive changes in their own lives, regardless of their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
During his incarceration, author Todd L. Cook earned his paralegal diploma and an associate degree in business and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in business administration through Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. He grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska, and found himself in trouble with the law early in life, leading to his conviction of first-degree murder at the age of 18 and a mandatory life-without-parole sentence. Now, Cook’s mission in life is to give back and to make up for the harm that he’s caused.
“What is leadership?” writes Cook. “By definition, it is direction, guidance, control, management, and supervision. A person or thing that leads or is followed by others is considered a ‘leader.’ In practice, these terms take on many forms, and I will attempt to shed some light on not only what it takes to be a good leader but also what you can do to develop the qualities that are necessary to make people want to follow you.
“Every one of us is in a position of leadership whether we currently recognize it or not. Our daily lives of work, family, and friends offer us constant opportunities to either demonstrate our leadership qualities or to develop them. If you understand that we are all connected by our shared experiences and start to take charge of how those daily interactions affect the people around you, then it makes sense to become the best teammate you can be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Todd L. Cook’s enthralling tale builds upon the success of his previous work, “Lessons Learned: From Playground to Penitentiary,” and continues to offer readers a deeper glimpse into Cook's journey of transformation, inspiring them to make positive changes in their own lives, regardless of their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories