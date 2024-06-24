Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Has Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide
The Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry.
Torrance, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Technology Solutions for the 6th year in a row has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, ranking in at 179. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry.
MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name Strategic Technology Solutions to the 2024 MSP 501.
James Waryck, CEO of Strategic Technology Solutions, said, “This recognition boils down to one word, team, this is a representation of our team’s commitment to provide our clients with the highest level of services year over year. We simply will not settle for less and we will continue to evolve and mature as this industry continuously pivots on us.”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with an average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.
The Channel Futures MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected and efficient.
“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”
“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.
“These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations,” DeMarzo stated. “At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”
Background
The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About
This is Strategic Technology Solutions 6th year in a row, being named to the MSP 501. With over 20 years of experience in the managed IT services space, STS specializes in providing Managed IT services, Cloud Solutions, and Cybersecurity to the legal industry and are proud to be one of the only providers to be SOC 2 Type II compliant.
For more information on Strategic Technology Solutions (STS), please visit https://stspartner.com.
STS partners with and supports law firms throughout the US.
For more information:
Contact
Strategic Technology Solutions
Michael Ubaldini
310-995-2649
www.stspartner.com
