Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Dover, DE, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all outdoor activities.
"Our latest collection is designed to make a statement while providing the ultimate sun protection," said Andre Moya, Founder of Kuna Sportswear. "We believe that adventure apparel should not only be functional but also reflect the personality and spirit of the user."
The new designs include dynamic prints such as gradient backgrounds, depth contours, and nature-inspired graphics like sea turtles and marlins. Each shirt is crafted from 100% polyester with heat transfer prints, ensuring durability and vibrant colors that last.
Explore the new collection at www.KunaGear.com.
About Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear is dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and functional apparel for outdoor enthusiasts. Specializing in UPF 50+ sun protection clothing, the brand aims to inspire a lifestyle of adventure and exploration. With a focus on innovation and community, Kuna Sportswear encourages individuals to push their limits and discover the great outdoors.
Contact
Alex Lopez
302-212-0435
https://www.kunagear.com
