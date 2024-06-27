QNAP Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T Win the Red Dot Award Product Design 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amid a field of over 20,000 submissions from 60 countries, the QNAP Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024. The TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt™ 4 all-flash NASbook is designed for film sets, small studios, small-scale video production teams and SOHO users. Powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 16-core / i7 12-core processor, the TVS-h874T Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS is a great sidekick for your creative talents. The professional jurors of the Red Dot Jury highly recognized the TBS-h574TX and the TVS-h874T with distinction, signifying high quality design.
TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt™ 4 All-Flash NASbook
The TBS-h574TX packs high-speed I/O and Intel® Core™ performance required by video production, allowing creators using Mac® or Windows® to enjoy the smoothest experience ever in real-time video editing, large file transfer, video transcoding, and backup. The TBS-h574TX, acting as the bridge between pre-production and post-production, takes video projects and team collaboration to the next level. The TBS-h574TX runs the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system that ensures data integrity. You can also switch to the QTS operating system based on your needs.
The TBS-h574TX has two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for high-speed data transfer (up to 20Gbps bandwidth). Mac® (including M1 and M2 chip models) or Windows® workstations can directly connect to the TBS-h574TX for fast and smooth real-time video editing, allowing for the transfer of a 1TB 4K video in 11 minutes. The set-top design makes the TBS-h574TX space-saving – smaller than A4 paper and with only 2.54 liters in volume – ideal for small-scale studios or video production teams looking for a portable solution.
As a frontline video production team, there is the risk of project interruptions due to unexpected SSD failures in storage devices. The TBS-h574TX supports E1.S/M.2 NVMe SSDs and makes M.2 SSDs hot-swappable for easier drive replacement. Along with supporting automatic RAID replacement with spares (supported from QTS 5.1 / QuTS hero h5.1), if potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected drive in a RAID group to a spare, before the data on the affected drive is completely corrupted.
TVS-h874T Tower Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS
Coming with a powerful Intel® Core™ i9 16-core / i7 12-core processor, the TVS-h874T supercharges your productivity by allowing you to tackle 4K video projects smoothly and simultaneously across your team. The creator-oriented ZFS-based TVS-h874T NAS guarantees well-organized collaborative workflows and hardware expandability (such as upgradable 25 GbE connectivity and 64 GB RAM) to grow with your business and inspiration.
The TVS-h874T has a built-in with GPU which accelerates video transcoding and allows you and your project team to quickly watch videos on individual devices, boosting post-production efficiency.
The TVS-h874T supports a storage capacity of up to 168TB. As your storage requirements increase, QNAP JBOD enclosures are available providing a total storage capacity of 410TB.
TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T in the Red Dot Award 2024’s online and physical exhibitions
- Online exhibition: From 24 June 2024 on the Red Dot website.
- Physical exhibition: From now until May 2025, the TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T will be on the Red Dot traveling exhibition in the Red Dot design Museum—from Essen to Singapore and across the world along with other award-winning products.
TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt™ 4 All-Flash NASbook
The TBS-h574TX packs high-speed I/O and Intel® Core™ performance required by video production, allowing creators using Mac® or Windows® to enjoy the smoothest experience ever in real-time video editing, large file transfer, video transcoding, and backup. The TBS-h574TX, acting as the bridge between pre-production and post-production, takes video projects and team collaboration to the next level. The TBS-h574TX runs the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system that ensures data integrity. You can also switch to the QTS operating system based on your needs.
The TBS-h574TX has two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for high-speed data transfer (up to 20Gbps bandwidth). Mac® (including M1 and M2 chip models) or Windows® workstations can directly connect to the TBS-h574TX for fast and smooth real-time video editing, allowing for the transfer of a 1TB 4K video in 11 minutes. The set-top design makes the TBS-h574TX space-saving – smaller than A4 paper and with only 2.54 liters in volume – ideal for small-scale studios or video production teams looking for a portable solution.
As a frontline video production team, there is the risk of project interruptions due to unexpected SSD failures in storage devices. The TBS-h574TX supports E1.S/M.2 NVMe SSDs and makes M.2 SSDs hot-swappable for easier drive replacement. Along with supporting automatic RAID replacement with spares (supported from QTS 5.1 / QuTS hero h5.1), if potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected drive in a RAID group to a spare, before the data on the affected drive is completely corrupted.
TVS-h874T Tower Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS
Coming with a powerful Intel® Core™ i9 16-core / i7 12-core processor, the TVS-h874T supercharges your productivity by allowing you to tackle 4K video projects smoothly and simultaneously across your team. The creator-oriented ZFS-based TVS-h874T NAS guarantees well-organized collaborative workflows and hardware expandability (such as upgradable 25 GbE connectivity and 64 GB RAM) to grow with your business and inspiration.
The TVS-h874T has a built-in with GPU which accelerates video transcoding and allows you and your project team to quickly watch videos on individual devices, boosting post-production efficiency.
The TVS-h874T supports a storage capacity of up to 168TB. As your storage requirements increase, QNAP JBOD enclosures are available providing a total storage capacity of 410TB.
TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T in the Red Dot Award 2024’s online and physical exhibitions
- Online exhibition: From 24 June 2024 on the Red Dot website.
- Physical exhibition: From now until May 2025, the TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T will be on the Red Dot traveling exhibition in the Red Dot design Museum—from Essen to Singapore and across the world along with other award-winning products.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories