"The File," by Gary Born, Now Available from Histria Books

Las Vegas, NV, June 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of The File by Gary Born. This thrilling novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.Sara West is a beautiful 28-year-old graduate student on a scientific expedition in Africa who stumbles upon a cache of WWII Nazi files in the wreck of a German bomber hidden in the jungle. The files reveal the location of a multi-billion-dollar war-chest, secretly deposited by the Nazis in numbered Swiss bank accounts at the end of WWII. The story that follows is a nail-biting thriller, with a captivating heroine who is pursued across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe by relentless Russian and American hitmen.Gina Haspel former director of the CIA calls it “A thoroughly enjoyable, engrossing thriller with captivating young, beautiful American botanist at the center of the fast-paced action. Rooting for Sara West as she evades a Russian assassination team through the dense jungles of central Africa – her expedition experience and wits her only weapons in a race to safety - will keep you up past your bedtime. Can Sara trust CIA operative Jeb Fisher or will the likeable, attractive American also betray her trust? This well written adventure will take Sara from the rainforests of central Africa to the shores of north Africa and on to the cobbled streets of Europe as she struggles to identify friend from foe. Is it all a trap? The suspense will keep you guessing and eagerly awaiting a sequel.”Crime Fiction Critic says, The File by Gary Born, is a captivating, fast-moving novel with a carousel of intriguing characters, that will satisfy the most discriminating action thriller junkies.”Gary Born is a renowned international lawyer and author. He has represented countries and businesses in nearly 1,000 international disputes around the world. Mr. Born has also published widely on international law, including the leading commentaries on international arbitration and litigation. He has taught at universities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including Harvard Law School, National University of Singapore, and St. Gallen University. He lives in London, with two Maine Coons, and travels widely.The File, by Gary Born, 372 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-420-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Paperback and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com