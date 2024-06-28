Maria C. Batino’s Newly Released “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” Inspires Self-Discovery and Spiritual Renewal

“Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria C. Batino offers empowerment through insightful reflections and scriptural truths. Batino encourages individuals to embrace their identity in Christ and find freedom from guilt and shame.