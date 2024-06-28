Maria C. Batino’s Newly Released “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” Inspires Self-Discovery and Spiritual Renewal
“Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria C. Batino offers empowerment through insightful reflections and scriptural truths. Batino encourages individuals to embrace their identity in Christ and find freedom from guilt and shame.
San Diego, CA, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!”: an empowering opportunity for a rejuvenation of spirit. “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” is the creation of published author, Maria C. Batino, a dedicated mother and registered nurse who was born in the Philippines and later moved to the United States.
Batino shares, “All humans have secrets and so does God. God’s secrets are hidden treasures that needed to be discovered, treasured, and shared. While human secrets are hidden trashes that had been paid and covered by the blood of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, on the cross once and for all! For God had promised us that, 'Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool' (Isaiah 1:18). And he has already removed our sins as far as the east is from the west when he nailed them on the cross. He also promised us this, 'I will forgive their wickedness, and I will never again remember their sins' (Hebrews 8:12). For we died to our old life and our real life is hidden with Christ in God! Once, we were dead to the power of sin in our lives, but now, we are alive to God through our resurrection life in Christ!
“So don’t beat yourself up! God is not finished with you yet. He, who began a good work in you, will finish it to the end. For he is the Author and Finisher of your journey to faith, hope, love. Your story is not finished yet until his story becomes your story, and that is the greatest story about to unfold for his glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria C. Batino’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for those seeking to rediscover their identity and purpose in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Remember Who You Are!: I Am Who I Am Because of Who I Am in Me!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
