Joshua Page’s Newly Released "What Does Your Mommy Do?" is a Delightful Exploration of Careers
“What Does Your Mommy Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Page is an engaging children’s book that introduces young readers to the diverse and exciting careers their parents may have, fostering curiosity and appreciation for different professions.
Ashburnham, MA, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Does Your Mommy Do?”: an empowering message for upcoming generations. “What Does Your Mommy Do?” is the creation of published author, Joshua Page, a husband, father, and entrepreneur who is passionate about getting kids involved with the trades. He is also a skilled trades advocate and has been featured on many podcasts and radio stations, discussing different ways we get parents and children to learn more about the exciting opportunities in the trades. Joshua is also an avid speaker on the trades and has been invited to large events and career days where he is the keynote speaker. When not speaking on the trades or writing children’s books, he can be found running his electrical companies and being the best father he can be to his sons.
Page shares, “Juliet’s fifth grade class settles into the classroom. Mr. Phillips starts the discussion of career week. The kids are really interested in it and want to learn more.
“Juliet knows very little about what her mom does, so she goes home and says, 'Mom, what do you do?'
“Juliet could have never imagined all the really cool things that her mom gets to do every day and all the really cool tools she gets to use.
“This is such a great week at school, and all the kids get to learn what their moms and dads do.
“What does your mommy do?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Page’s new book provides an engaging and educational narrative that encourages children to learn about and appreciate the various professions their parents may have while highlighting the importance and excitement of different career paths.
Consumers can purchase “What Does Your Mommy Do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Does Your Mommy Do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
