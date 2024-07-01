Angela Russell’s Newly Released "Calvin’s Garden" is a Whimsical Journey Into Friendship and Nature
“Calvin’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Russell is a delightful tale of friendship and adventure. Set in a lush garden, the story follows Calvin as he encounters mischievous critters disrupting his peaceful playtime.
Brooklyn, MI, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Calvin’s Garden”: a joyful tale filled with themes of perseverance, problem-solving, and the joy of companionship. “Calvin’s Garden” is the creation of published author, Angela Russell, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Russell shares, “Calvin has a big, beautiful garden that he likes to play in every day. One day, he goes out to play in his garden, and he finds critters making mischief. He shoos the critters away, but they return. Calvin doesn’t know what to do until he finds a friend to help him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Russell’s new book captures the essence of childhood wonder and the magic of nature. As Calvin navigates the challenges of protecting his garden, he learns valuable lessons about resilience, cooperation, and the power of friendship. With its engaging storyline and vibrant illustrations, this book is sure to captivate young readers and inspire their sense of adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Calvin’s Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Calvin’s Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
