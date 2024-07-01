Gregory V Hall’s Newly Released “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” is a Profound Exploration of Divine Communication
“He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory V Hall is an insightful examination of God's ongoing communication with humanity. Through scripture, personal anecdotes, and theological reflection, the book delves into the timeless relevance of God's message for today's world.
Lake Wales, FL, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other”: a profound glimpse into the divine communication that shapes our lives. “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” is the creation of published author, Gregory V Hall, who holds a degree in philosophy from the State University of New York and a master’s and doctoral degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He has served as a pastor. He also has served as a Christian university president. Greg is married to Patt, an elementary school teacher. They have two children and seven grandchildren. These days, Greg is serving churches as interim pastor and helping them identify permanent leadership. Greg has been a contributing author for Answers in Genesis and coauthored a bestselling book with Ken Ham.
Hall shares, “God is not silent. He has a message He knows we cannot live without. He is speaking through His Word, His Son, and His Spirit. He speaks through His creation and in all His glorious attributes, with clarity and majesty. His message may be denied, but He will not let it be ignored. In His sovereign love and grace, He provides the most important message the human family ever encounters. The message is clear, and our eternal destiny is determined by our attention to it. He still speaks.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory V Hall’s new book is a compelling invitation to listen attentively to the voice of God in a noisy world.
Consumers can purchase “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
