Little Ira’s Book, "I'm a Little Dinghy on the Sea of Life," is a Captivating Account of the Author’s Life and the Challenges She Faced Along the Way
New York, NY, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Little Ira has completed her book, “I'm a Little Dinghy on the Sea of Life”: an engaging and heartfelt memoir that reflects upon the struggles and trials experienced by the author.
Published by Fulton Books, Little Ira’s book blends together the perfect mix of humor and sincerity to craft an intimate self-portrait of the author that is sure to delight and surprise readers from all walks of life. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “I’m a Little Dinghy on the Sea of Life” will keep the pages turning.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I'm a Little Dinghy on the Sea of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
