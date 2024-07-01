Author Peggy C. Jones’s New Book, "The Magic in My Clouds," is a Collection of Photographs Revealing the Visions the Author Has Seen While Staring Up at the Clouds

Recent release “The Magic In My Clouds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peggy C. Jones is an eye-opening series of photos exploring the different figures the author sees in the clouds on a daily basis. Though each vision comes to her in different forms, Peggy captures them all here to help readers see the world through her eyes.