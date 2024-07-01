Author Peggy C. Jones’s New Book, "The Magic in My Clouds," is a Collection of Photographs Revealing the Visions the Author Has Seen While Staring Up at the Clouds
Recent release “The Magic In My Clouds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peggy C. Jones is an eye-opening series of photos exploring the different figures the author sees in the clouds on a daily basis. Though each vision comes to her in different forms, Peggy captures them all here to help readers see the world through her eyes.
San Diego, CA, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peggy C. Jones, a vivid dreamer whose special ability has allowed her to see nightly visions since she was a young child, has completed her new book, “The Magic In My Clouds”: a collection of photographs capturing clouds that the author has witnessed and seen different visions in.
“I can’t explain any of what I see,” writes Peggy. “I’ve always been able to see things differently than everyone else. It’s understanding what they are that I need help with. Some I get because I have dreams first. Everything got more vivid after my heart surgery. It’s like my big-screen TV. I love it. Keep dreaming and dream big. Keep your faith strong and stay prayed up.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peggy C. Jones’s enthralling tale will take readers on a compelling journey through the clouds, helping them to open their eyes and hearts to the images the author is able to see in everyday life. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “The Magic In My Clouds” is sure to leave readers in awe of the author’s abilities, and help them to look past what they see in the world around them to discover even greater possibilities.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Magic In My Clouds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
