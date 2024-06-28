Author Nicole Good’s New Book, "Encircled in Thoughts While Becoming New Scars," is a Thought-Provoking and Profound Exploration of the Depths of Abuse and Survival
Recent release “Encircled in Thoughts while Becoming New Scars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicole Good is an emotionally compelling journey of resilience that delves into the harrowing experiences of abuse, survival, and lost loves through the eyes of protagonist Michaela, a secluded writer living near the woods in South Texas.
Tampa, FL, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Good, a single mom with a bachelor’s degree in psychology who currently resides in Texas, has completed her new book, “Encircled in Thoughts while Becoming New Scars”: a powerful and compelling tale that details how one woman learned to heal and move forward following years of abuse.
“Michaela lives near the woods in South Texas,” writes Nicole. “She’s a secluded erotic fantasy fiction writer who tells her story about the abuse she suffered throughout her life, surviving the abuse, and the loved ones that she lost. All the people she loved, those who loved her but hurt her in the end, are the ones she writes about.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicole Good’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own personal experiences in enduring her own abuse and provides a way for the author to reclaim her voice, transforming her pain into symbols of strength. With its powerful narrative and poignant storytelling, “Encircled in Thoughts while Becoming New Scars” promises to captivate readers and leave a lasting impact on their hearts and minds with its message of resilience and the enduring power of love to overcome even the darkest of trials.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Encircled in Thoughts while Becoming New Scars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
