Author Charity Parker’s New Book, "Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers the Building Blocks to Develop Emotional Management Skills

Recent release “Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm” from Covenant Books author Charity Parker is a charming and engaging tale of a young boy named Mason, who, with the help of his father, learns practical skills to help him control his emotions and stay calm even when life may seem chaotic and out of his control.