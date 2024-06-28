Author Charity Parker’s New Book, "Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers the Building Blocks to Develop Emotional Management Skills
Recent release “Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm” from Covenant Books author Charity Parker is a charming and engaging tale of a young boy named Mason, who, with the help of his father, learns practical skills to help him control his emotions and stay calm even when life may seem chaotic and out of his control.
New York, NY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charity Parker, a debut author with a passion for nurturing young minds through the magic of words and illustrations, has completed her new book, “Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm”: a heartwarming and insightful children’s book that offers valuable lessons on managing emotions and finding inner peace.
“Through the story of a young character named Mason, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery, as Mason encounters various situations and emotions,” writes Parker. “With the help of his parents, Mason learns practical techniques and strategies to stay calm in challenging moments. This delightful and beautifully illustrated book not only entertains but also imparts essential life skills to young readers, helping them navigate their feelings and find security in a sometimes chaotic world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charity Parker’s new book is a must-read for parents and children alike, imparting valuable life skills for young readers to keep calm no matter the struggles they may experience. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Parker’s tale to life, “Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm” promises to capture the hearts and minds of young readers with its timeless lessons and universal themes, inviting them to revisit Mason’s poignant journey over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Calm Kids: How to Make Kids Calm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
