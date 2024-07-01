Author Cindy I. Wilson’s New Book, "Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance," Explores the Enduring Power of a Young Summer Love Amidst the Tumultuous Twists of Fate
Recent release “Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance” from Page Publishing author Cindy I. Wilson follows Breanna and Johnny, whose budding romance comes to an abrupt end when a series of life-changing events, including two shocking murders, shatters their world. Thrust into separate paths in life, each must navigate their memories of lost love while following separate destinies that may yet reunite them.
New York, NY, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cindy I. Wilson, a painter who spent six years teaching sociology on a contractual basis at a secondary education school after retiring from grade school teaching, has completed her new book, “Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance”: a story that will keep you guessing, as it follows the lives of two young people, broken apart by circumstances beyond their control, yet bound together by a love that refuses to be extinguished.
“When you’re a kid, summer seems to go on forever,” writes Wilson. “Summer at the lake in the 1960s was a bubble of security. Families were together. Young love could bloom. It was a sweeter time. Life moved slowly and in an orderly manner. Summer at the lake, for a moment in time, provided a life without care.
“On this particular summer, Breanna Taylor and Johnny Keaton—ages fifteen and sixteen respectively—knew they were in love. They knew theirs was a summer love that would last. When fate intervened with murder, their lives were set on a different path. A path that would wander and diverge in many directions before leading to the possibility of a reunion and perhaps love again.
“The simple innocence of a summer at the lake in the 1960s was shattered by a multilayered series of events that threatened any promise of future happiness for Johnny and Breanna. On this particular summer, two very wealthy families with ties to Johnny and Breanna unfortunately found murder woven into the tapestry of their privileged lives, proving that extreme wealth can bring with it its own set of problems.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cindy I. Wilson’s “Butterscotch Mints, Murder, and Romance” is plot and character-driven, with a surprising turn at every corner. It is a read that entices, involves, and satisfies the reader.
Readers who wish to experience a novel which will captivate the heart and keep the pages turning to see what is around the next corner can purchase “Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
