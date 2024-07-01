Author Cindy I. Wilson’s New Book, "Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance," Explores the Enduring Power of a Young Summer Love Amidst the Tumultuous Twists of Fate

Recent release “Butterscotch Mints, Murder and Romance” from Page Publishing author Cindy I. Wilson follows Breanna and Johnny, whose budding romance comes to an abrupt end when a series of life-changing events, including two shocking murders, shatters their world. Thrust into separate paths in life, each must navigate their memories of lost love while following separate destinies that may yet reunite them.