Author Almria Leonard’s New Book, "Caged Bird in a Window," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Countless Struggles the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Caged Bird in a Window” from Page Publishing author Almria Leonard is an unapologetic account of the author’s life, and the incredible challenges she was forced to overcome. Spanning nearly five decades, Leonard's narrative is a testament to the power of perseverance in the face of overwhelming hardship, revealing how her faith helped to carry her through her darkest moments.
New York, NY, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Almria Leonard, a loving mother of two who was born and raised in West Virginia, has completed her new book, “Caged Bird in a Window”: a raw and unflinching account of her journey through adversity, resilience, and faith, inviting readers into the intimate corners of her life where she confronted unimaginable challenges with unwavering conviction and unwavering faith.
“This is a true story from beginning to end,” writes Almria. “All the things written in this book are true. It all happened to the author. I’m the author. This story spans all over a period of forty-six years. It’s hard to believe I lived. My religious convictions brought me through the abuse, both verbal and physical, the pain, and suffering. God was with me through it all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Almria Leonard’s courageous tale will invite readers to embark on this poignant journey alongside the author, discovering an intimate and vivid portrait of survival, redemption, and the transformative power of faith. By sharing her story, Almria offers a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers facing their own struggles, helping others to know they are not alone and there is always the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Caged Bird in a Window” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
