Author Almria Leonard’s New Book, "Caged Bird in a Window," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Countless Struggles the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life

Recent release “Caged Bird in a Window” from Page Publishing author Almria Leonard is an unapologetic account of the author’s life, and the incredible challenges she was forced to overcome. Spanning nearly five decades, Leonard's narrative is a testament to the power of perseverance in the face of overwhelming hardship, revealing how her faith helped to carry her through her darkest moments.