"Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey" - a New Children's Book by Stephen Lewis
Mount Dora, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new children’s book, “Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey,” is set to release on September 1, 2024. In this heartwarming tale, a boy's black-and-white world is suddenly invaded by color. As he begins to interact with these colors, he learns about different emotions and discovers his true essence.
“Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey” is written and illustrated by Stephen Lewis, whose multi-faceted skillset has garnered him several awards (including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Production Design, Best Story, and Best Picture from Orlando Independent Filmmakers) and assisted him as he produced his one-man show, Lotus, at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.
Now, as the co-founder of Just Us Studio (along with actor and writer Brittany Abdizadeh), Stephen is bringing his unique vision and storytelling prowess to "Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey," a project that started as a beloved short film, "Chameleon Kid," recently featured at the Sunscreen Film Festival, and later led to a children's series, "Chameleon Kids."
You can learn more about the book and keep up to date with its progress by visiting chameleonkidbook.com, or following the Just Us Studio social media accounts.
“Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey” is written and illustrated by Stephen Lewis, whose multi-faceted skillset has garnered him several awards (including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Production Design, Best Story, and Best Picture from Orlando Independent Filmmakers) and assisted him as he produced his one-man show, Lotus, at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.
Now, as the co-founder of Just Us Studio (along with actor and writer Brittany Abdizadeh), Stephen is bringing his unique vision and storytelling prowess to "Chameleon Kid: A Colorful Journey," a project that started as a beloved short film, "Chameleon Kid," recently featured at the Sunscreen Film Festival, and later led to a children's series, "Chameleon Kids."
You can learn more about the book and keep up to date with its progress by visiting chameleonkidbook.com, or following the Just Us Studio social media accounts.
Contact
Just Us StudioContact
Brittany Abdizadeh
561-789-9833
www.justusstudio.com
Stephen Lewis
Brittany Abdizadeh
561-789-9833
www.justusstudio.com
Stephen Lewis
Categories