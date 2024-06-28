Future Electronics to Host Webinar on Microchip's SmartHLS Compiler Software
Future Electronics will host a one-hour webinar on July 4, 2024, showcasing Microchip’s SmartHLS compiler software and its benefits for FPGA design abstraction, verification, and time-to-market acceleration.
Pointe Claire,Quebec, Canada, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a webinar on accelerating designs with Microchip’s SmartHLS compiler software. scheduled for July 4, 2024. This webinar will provide valuable insights into how Microchip's SmartHLS compiler software can significantly enhance field programmable gate array (FPGA) design processes.
Designers often face challenges when migrating designs from one architecture to another. Microchip’s SmartHLS compiler software elevates FPGA design abstraction from traditional hardware description languages to C/C++ software. This shift leads to shorter design cycles, simplified verification processes, and faster time-to-market for FPGA-based designs.
In this one-hour session, experts from Future Electronics and Microchip will discuss the implementation of designs in C++ and their compilation into equivalent hardware modules. The webinar will cover how to simulate a design to ensure the hardware functionality mirrors the behavior described in the software module. Additionally, there will be a demonstration on porting a video application to a PolarFire® SoC FPGA with RISC-V processors running Linux, illustrating how to transition High-Level Synthesis (HLS) designs to FPGAs effortlessly.
Future Electronics invites all designers and engineers to join this webinar to gain an in-depth understanding of the advantages of integrating SmartHLS into their next design project.
For more information and to register for this event, click this link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5516449287545864796?source=FE
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Designers often face challenges when migrating designs from one architecture to another. Microchip’s SmartHLS compiler software elevates FPGA design abstraction from traditional hardware description languages to C/C++ software. This shift leads to shorter design cycles, simplified verification processes, and faster time-to-market for FPGA-based designs.
In this one-hour session, experts from Future Electronics and Microchip will discuss the implementation of designs in C++ and their compilation into equivalent hardware modules. The webinar will cover how to simulate a design to ensure the hardware functionality mirrors the behavior described in the software module. Additionally, there will be a demonstration on porting a video application to a PolarFire® SoC FPGA with RISC-V processors running Linux, illustrating how to transition High-Level Synthesis (HLS) designs to FPGAs effortlessly.
Future Electronics invites all designers and engineers to join this webinar to gain an in-depth understanding of the advantages of integrating SmartHLS into their next design project.
For more information and to register for this event, click this link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5516449287545864796?source=FE
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Categories